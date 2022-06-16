Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day Air Show

This event is an all day family event with so much for you all to enjoy! They will have helicopter rides, inflatable fun and the military history displays.

The Airshow will feature the Snowbirds, Sky Hawks, CF-18 Demo teams and a whole lot more.

The Brewfest features 5 breweries and is 19+.

When: Saturday June 18th, 2022

From: 9:00am-5:00pm

Where: CFB Borden, 620 Ortona Rd., Borden, Barrie ON, L0M 1C0

More info: https://bordenairshow.ca/