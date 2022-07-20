Buying the Farm

Country wit meets city bluster in this fast-paced romantic comedy about the charms and challenges of maintaining the family farm.



Aging bachelor farmer Magnus Bjornson finds himself with mounting debt, some health concerns, and suburban neighbourhoods encroaching from every direction. Just when he's thinking about retirement, Brad, a young real estate agent, arrives at the farm determined to succeed where others have failed. It might be a done deal, except that Magnus' great-niece Esme is unwavering in her resolve that this family farm is NOT FOR SALE.



A love note to farming, this multi-generational comedy is also an insightful look at the plight of rural Canada. Don’t miss this hilarious new comedy about high hopes, last stands, skunks, and love among the chickens.

Recommended for ages 10 and up. There is no official rating system for live theatre. We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

When: July 21st, 2022 - August 6th 2022

Where: King's Wharf Theatre, 97 Jury Dr., Penetanguishene ON, L9M 1G1

More information: https://www.draytonentertainment.com