Canadian Chainsaw Competition

This event is a six day gathering of Professional Canadian Chainsaw Carvers exhibiting their craft and presenting their incredible creations.

CARVING STATIONS permit viewing of the Carvers as they turn raw wood into art. See them create unique pieces for sale. Watch them compete for prizes. Talk with them about their passion to carve. All Carvers will have finished works available for purchase with some proceeds to ORILLIA LIGHTHOUSE.

TWO COMPETITIONS will have the carvers performing their best work under time restrictions. Displaying incredible vision and talent right before your eyes, they will amaze you with the results.

They will also have a great carving auction and on site food trucks as well!

When: September 27th to October 2nd from 9am to 5pm daily.

Where: Odas Park in Orillia

More information: http://www.chainsawcanada.ca/