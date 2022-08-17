Carrot Fest 2022

​Voted as one of the Top 100 events in Ontario by the Festival & Events Ontario for over a decade, Carrot Fest returns to Bradford West Gwilimbury!



Carrot Fest is a two-day street festival located in Bradford West Gwillimbury’s downtown area and at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre. It brings both residents and visitors to the streets for shopping, eating and entertainment.

Over the course of the festival there are a variety of entertainers, events and activities that include BMX Stunt Shows, Aqua Dog – Dock Diving Shows, classic cars and more.

With over 200 vendors, Carrot Fest offers a variety of local goods and items. Carrot Fest has something for everyone, whether it be in the Kids Zone, Youth Zone, vendor market, or a local downtown restaurant.

Where: Downtown Bradford, 125 Simcoe Road, Bradford ON, L3Z 2A8

When: Friday, Auust 19th & Saturday, August 20th, 2022

More information: http://www.carrotfest.ca/