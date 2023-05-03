Charlee’s Run is an all-ages 5k or 1k run/walk and features a fun zone with family-friendly activities. Along with the run, attendees can also expect live entertainment, food trucks, and memorial keepsakes.

Charlee’s Run is named in honour of Charlee Clare Holmes, who passed away in 2011 only a few hours after birth. Her parents, Dave and Mallory Holmes, started the run as a way to raise awareness and end the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss. Proceeds from Charlee’s Run continue to support enhancements to the bereavement cart. This year, Charlee’s Run will also be raising money to purchase new Giraffe Warmers for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

When: May 6th 8:00am- 12:30pm

Where: Tudhope Park, 450 Atherley Road, Orillia,ON

More information: https://www.orillialakecountry.ca/event/charlees-run/