Local Event: Christmas Bird Count for Kids!
The Christmas Bird Count for Kids is a fun winter birdwatching event for kids and families. Learn about birds, connect with nature, and become a Citizen Scientist! Explore at home or Wye Marsh to begin a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and our environment.
CBC4Kids is a nationwide event coordinated locally by naturalist groups such as Wye Marsh throughout December and January.
What to Bring:
- Dress for the weather!
- Any bird guides or binoculars you own (we will have some to borrow if you don't).
- You can download ebird or iNaturalist apps in advance if you would like to learn more on how to use them.
- A mug for a warm drink.
- A smile and enthusiam to learn about our beautiful winter wild life!
When: Saturday January 7th from 10:30am-1:00pm
Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
More information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/christmas-bird-count