The Christmas Bird Count for Kids is a fun winter birdwatching event for kids and families. Learn about birds, connect with nature, and become a Citizen Scientist! Explore at home or Wye Marsh to begin a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and our environment.

CBC4Kids is a nationwide event coordinated locally by naturalist groups such as Wye Marsh throughout December and January.

What to Bring:

Dress for the weather!

Any bird guides or binoculars you own (we will have some to borrow if you don't).

You can download ebird or iNaturalist apps in advance if you would like to learn more on how to use them.

A mug for a warm drink.

A smile and enthusiam to learn about our beautiful winter wild life!

When: Saturday January 7th from 10:30am-1:00pm

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

More information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/christmas-bird-count