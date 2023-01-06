iHeartRadio
Local Event: Christmas Bird Count for Kids!

Marsh by Moonlight

The Christmas Bird Count for Kids is a fun winter birdwatching event for kids and families. Learn about birds, connect with nature, and become a Citizen Scientist! Explore at home or Wye Marsh to begin a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and our environment.

CBC4Kids is a nationwide event coordinated locally by naturalist groups such as Wye Marsh throughout December and January.

What to Bring:

  • Dress for the weather!
  • Any bird guides or binoculars you own (we will have some to borrow if you don't).
  • You can download ebird or iNaturalist apps in advance if you would like to learn more on how to use them.
  • A mug for a warm drink.
  • A smile and enthusiam to learn about our beautiful winter wild life!

When: Saturday January 7th from 10:30am-1:00pm

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

More informationhttps://www.wyemarsh.com/christmas-bird-count

