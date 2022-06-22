iHeartRadio
Local Event: Coldwater and Area Studio Tour (Cast) 2022

Coldwater Studio Tour 2022

This event will be showcasing the work of 20 plus talented artists and artisans. New this year they will be having a market place with outdoor vendors behind the Coldwater Mill.

When: Saturday June 25th 2022

Where: Various locations around Coldwater

More info: https://coldwaterstudiotour.com/

