Local Event: Collingwood Music Festival 2022

The Collingwood Music Festival brings exceptional performances to Collingwood each summer, featuring award-winning artists in the fields of classical, world, jazz and Indigenous genres.

you’ll hear the brilliant, symphonic power of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, followed by a program of popular spirituals with the Nathaniel Dett Chorale and a swingin’ a cappella choir – Countermeasure, which will have you singin’ along and dancing in the aisles. And that’s just the start!

This year they are also hosting FREE events for youth in nearby Duntroon Highlands Golf Club, with an enchanted, musical pathway coupled with the serenity of nature – all outdoors with charming views of the bay.

When: July 9th to July 15th

Where: Various locations throughout Collingwood

More infortmation and ticket info: https://collingwoodfestival.com/