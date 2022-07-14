Local Event: Collingwood Pride Festival 2022
Collingwood Pride will be interactive, immersive and undeniable!
Collingwood Pride will be a free outdoor community event open to the public and will take over two streets in Collingwood’s Heritage Downtown core. They will have a flag-raising ceremony and the dedication of the new LGBTQ Statue.
When: July 15-17, 2022
More information and schedule line up: https://www.pridecollingwood.com/
Local Event: Orillia Scottish Festival
Local Event: Collingwood Music Festival 2022
Saving lives at the Orillia Waterfront
Georgian College to Offer Free Graphic Design to Non Profits
Canada Day Fireworks Across Simcoe County
Fun times for kids in Barrie this summer
125 year celebration for RVH
Top 5 Things About A Simcoe County Summer
Local Event: Coldwater and Area Studio Tour (Cast) 2022