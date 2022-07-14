Local Event: Collingwood Pride Festival 2022

Collingwood Pride will be interactive, immersive and undeniable!

Collingwood Pride will be a free outdoor community event open to the public and will take over two streets in Collingwood’s Heritage Downtown core. They will have a flag-raising ceremony and the dedication of the new LGBTQ Statue.

When: July 15-17, 2022

More information and schedule line up: https://www.pridecollingwood.com/