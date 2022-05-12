Local Event: Collingwood Sports Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet Ceremony
Collingwood Sports Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet Ceremony
Come celebrate the long awaited induction of our Class of 2020.
This evening promises a celebration of Collingwood Sports and the inside scoop on the NHL from retired referee Kerry Fraser.
Inductees:
Dave Christie: Athlete, Alpine Skiing
Patty Federer: Builder, Special Olympics
Bill Redick, Builder, Hockey
Fern St. Onge, Builder, Hockey
Wall of Fame Teams
1968-69 Collingwood Bantam Legionnaires Hockey Team.
2006 Smokum Too Yacht Racing Team
2014-15 Collingwood Blackhawks Atom AE Hockey Team
Tickets available at Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club
More information: http://collingwoodsportshalloffame.ca