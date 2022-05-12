iHeartRadio
Local Event: Collingwood Sports Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet Ceremony

Collingwood Sports Hall of Fame

Collingwood Sports Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet Ceremony

Come celebrate the long awaited induction of our Class of 2020.
This evening promises a celebration of Collingwood Sports and the inside scoop on the NHL from retired referee Kerry Fraser.

Inductees:

Dave Christie: Athlete, Alpine Skiing

Patty Federer: Builder, Special Olympics

Bill Redick, Builder, Hockey

Fern St. Onge, Builder, Hockey

Wall of Fame Teams

1968-69 Collingwood Bantam Legionnaires Hockey Team.

2006 Smokum Too Yacht Racing Team

2014-15 Collingwood Blackhawks Atom AE Hockey Team

 

Tickets available at Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club

More information: http://collingwoodsportshalloffame.ca

