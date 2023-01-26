Local Event: Comic Book Author coming to Coldwater Library
Local comic book author and graphic artist Brant Mawdsley, will be speaking at the Coldwater Library at 2:00pm this Saturday. He is the owner of Kapow Comics and the author of the series called "Action Heroes".
Come out and learn about how Brant got into comics. There will be a Q&A session, prizes, sneak previews of upcoming comics and of course you can buy your own comics as well!
When: Saturday January 28th 2023
Where: Coldwater Library, 31 Coldwater Rd., Severn ON, L0K 1E0
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and StatsLooking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
Local Event: Wye Marsh: Winter Camping
Local Event: Stag and Doe
Social Media Mental Health GroupsIf you are waiting to seek help with mental health, here are some social media groups that you can also join where you can talk with others who are also struggling, share your stories and let others know that they aren't alone.
Resources for Mental Health for Bell Let's Talk DayWe spoke with the President & CEO of Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care as well as the Medical Director of Concurrent Disorders. They told us about some programs at Waypoint as well as other resources.
Orillia Mental Health HubCocoon Orillia - A new mental health hub will celebrate its grand opening in downtown Orillia on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Robot Construction Workers... What Could Go Wrong!Everything. Everything could go wrong. A company called Boston Dynamics has released a video of their new humanoid robots on the job site. We had a good run humans!
Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute