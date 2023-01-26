Local comic book author and graphic artist Brant Mawdsley, will be speaking at the Coldwater Library at 2:00pm this Saturday. He is the owner of Kapow Comics and the author of the series called "Action Heroes".

Come out and learn about how Brant got into comics. There will be a Q&A session, prizes, sneak previews of upcoming comics and of course you can buy your own comics as well!

When: Saturday January 28th 2023

Where: Coldwater Library, 31 Coldwater Rd., Severn ON, L0K 1E0