Local Event Community-Led Writers’ Group

Marsh by Moonlight

Join an enthusiastic, informal and volunteer-led writer’s circle to improve your craft, regardless of your level of experience. Open to all genres – this group is open to anyone interested in the writing process.

When: 2nd Wednesday of the month beginning January 11, 6-7:30pm

Where: Midland Public Library

More information: https://midlandlibrary.com

