The CP Holiday Train is happy to be back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across our network by raising money, food and awareness for food insecurity issues.

They will be arriving in Barrie today at Anne Street North and Wenden Court at 12:15pm and will be here until 12:55pm with performers such as Tenille Towness and Aysanabee.

More information: https://www.cpr.ca/en/holiday-train/canada