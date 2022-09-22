Local Event: Digging Roots
JUNO Award winning band Digging Roots takes you on a journey through tall grass, sweet waters and unconditional love in a joyous and powerful celebration of the new album Zhawenim.
The 7-piece band presents a blues, soul and rock n’roll show that sizzles with ShoShona Kish’s dynamic and compelling vocals and Raven Kanatakta's rock god riffs.
When: September 23rd
Where: The Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M7
More information: https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/
Local Event: The Great Northern Exhibition
Barrie Fall Fishing Festival
40 Things To Do Before You're 40
Local Events: Giants in the Sky
Local Event: Wasaga Beach Blues Festival 2022
Local Event: Innisfil Fashion Market
Local Event: Port of Orillia Pirate Party
Dozen of bear-vehicle collisions in August alone on the 400The three cubs were safely trapped by the MNRF staff and officers at scene and transported to a wildlife rehabilitator - Bear with Us who will safely release these young bears into the wild next spring.