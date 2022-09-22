JUNO Award winning band Digging Roots takes you on a journey through tall grass, sweet waters and unconditional love in a joyous and powerful celebration of the new album Zhawenim.

The 7-piece band presents a blues, soul and rock n’roll show that sizzles with ShoShona Kish’s dynamic and compelling vocals and Raven Kanatakta's rock god riffs.

When: September 23rd

Where: The Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St, Midland, ON L4R 3M7

More information: https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/