Local Event: Dino Park

Dino Park is an immersive walk-thru experience consisting of roaring animatronic life size dinosaurs, carnival rides, games, food and more!

Whether you want to simply take pictures, go on thrill rides, try your luck at carnival games, or try our delicious candy floss, no matter your age there is something for everyone.

Dates / Locations

Location: 521 Bayfield Street, Barrie, ON

Beside Georgian Mall

Hours: May 14-15 10am-6pm

May 16,19,20 3pm-8pm

May 21-23 10am-6pm

Ticket price: $60 / 4 people Admission + 15 Ride Tickets (Online only)

More information: https://dinopark.ca/