Local Event: Dino Park
Dino Park is an immersive walk-thru experience consisting of roaring animatronic life size dinosaurs, carnival rides, games, food and more!
Whether you want to simply take pictures, go on thrill rides, try your luck at carnival games, or try our delicious candy floss, no matter your age there is something for everyone.
Dates / Locations
Location: 521 Bayfield Street, Barrie, ON
Beside Georgian Mall
Hours: May 14-15 10am-6pm
May 16,19,20 3pm-8pm
May 21-23 10am-6pm
Ticket price: $60 / 4 people Admission + 15 Ride Tickets (Online only)
More information: https://dinopark.ca/