What does a 17th century Jesuit mission look like in the dark? Find out! Join a small group of intrepid visitors on a guided evening tour of Sainte-Marie. Learn some of the historic site’s secrets, take in some fascinating history, then warm up in the longhouse over historic teas and listen to Indigenous legends. Pick up a lantern and enjoy a guided walking tour of the 17th century Jesuit mission at night.

The tour experience is approximately two hours and will proceed in snowy or rainy weather, so please dress appropriately.

When: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Where: Saint Marie Among the Hurons

More Information: https://saintemarieamongthehurons.on.ca/events/discoveries-after-dark/