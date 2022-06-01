iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Drag Queen Story Time at Midland Public Library

Drag Queen Story time at Midland Public Library

We welcome the team of Drag Queens from the Haus of Devereaux in a fun program featuring stories, songs and more! Celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQ2S+ community with this family friendly event. All are welcome! Space is limited. Email fshergold@midlandlibrary.com to register.

More information: https://midlandlibrary.com/event/drag-queen-storytime/

5

The music you just can't quit