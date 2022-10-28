Dunnett’s Dark Lair has become a Halloween tradition for hundreds of Barrie residents over the last 14 years. They will have several different fun and spooky displays for you and your family to enjoy!

It is free to take in the chills, but guests are invited to donate to support the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Donations can be made at the Dunnett’s Dark Lair display or you can donate online at https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/happening-now/dunnetts-dark-lair/

When: October 29th and 30th.

Where: 59 Dunnett's Drive, Barrie Ontario

More information: https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/happening-now/dunnetts-dark-lair/