The Elvis '68 Comeback Special drew phenomenal TV ratings that year and re-established Elvis Presley as the major entertainment star of the decade.

Twelve months later, he opened at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years, and confirmed his place as the King of rock n' roll.

The stage show This is Elvis recreates the drama leading up to that show and the staging of such a monumental event.

Featuring Elvis's greatest hits from Heartbreak Hotel to Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock and Suspicious Minds.

Where: Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St, Midland, ON, Midland ON, L4R 3M7

When: Saturday January 21st 2023

More information: https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/events