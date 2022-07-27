The Essa National Draft Horse Show is a horse show featuring large beautiful draft horses plus mounted games, relay races on ponies up to 15 hands tall.

The Essa National Draft Horse Show was started by devoted Draft Horse Enthusiasts with the support of the Essa & District Agricultural Society, generous sponsors and dedicated exhibitors. The show has established itself as one of the largest annual Draft Horse Shows in Canada provinces at the Essa Agriplex.

Admission is $10 per person, $25 per carload.

When: July 30th 2022 - July 31st 2022

Where: Essa Agriplex 7505 10th Line, Essa ON, L0L 2N0

More information: https://essaagriplex.ca/endhs