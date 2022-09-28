Who says maple syrup is just for spring? It’s easy to fall in love with maple all year long. This fall you are invited to discover what’s so amazing about a maple sugarbush in fall, as the leaves on the trees change from green to vibrant yellows, blazing oranges and crimson reds.

Take a fall road trip to visit participating sugarbushes from the last weekend in September to the first weekend in October and sample maple syrup and maple treats, learn more about maple syrup production, stock up on syrup, and stroll through some of the most beautiful fall scenery in Ontario.

When: September 24th to October 2nd 2022

More Inforamtion: https://www.ontariomaple.com/fall-in-love-with-maple/