Anchored by the extraordinary talents of fiddler and showman Jesse Grandmont, Fiddler on the Loose is a gregarious musical variety show that is sure to raise the roof! With its stirring blend of music, dancing, comedy, and of course, fantastic fiddling, this lively revue features over 60 songs running the gamut of genres from country and bluegrass to Celtic, classical, pop, and more.

The eclectic song list moves seamlessly through memorable tunes like "Dust in the Wind," "Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Snowbird," "Misty," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Orange Blossom Special," "King of the Road," and many, many more. Don’t miss this high-energy musical extravaganza, but be warned – this show may contain scenes of gratuitous violins!

Audience Recommendation: Recommended for ages 5 and up. There is no official rating system for live theatre. We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

When: July 12th to August 5th

Where: Kings Wharf Theatre

More Information: https://www.draytonentertainment.com/theatres/kings-wharf-theatre/fiddler-on-the-loose-kwt?