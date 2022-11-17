Sainte-Marie’s First Light is a must-see event with a great lineup of family activities and live musical performances, all amidst the spectacular glow of thousands of candles. This edition of First Light will represent a return to the many traditional performances, activities and experiences that first made this event such a success.

Guests can look forward to:

• Live music: including Ruth Sutherland playing the harp in the church of Saint-Joseph, hand drumming by Chris Walser in the longhouse, and music by Doug Feaver in the chapel

• Family-friendly fun: seasonal card making and quill pen writing, candle making demonstrations, storytelling and much more

• Exceptional artisans: More than 50 talented vendors have already confirmed their participation

• Delicious food: This year we've partnered with the Big Canoe Food Truck to offer favourites like hot dogs and poutine on the patio

• Presentations: Blacksmithing, Wye Marsh birds of prey, and Historic Military Establishment of Upper Canada musket and mortar firing



And of course, you can expect to be guided through the historic mission by thousands and thousands of candles, creating a beautiful amber glow.



Visitors must book one of the following specific timeslots: 5:30 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm, 7 pm or 7:30 pm. Please arrive within your 30-minute timeslot. Guests are welcome to stay until the event closes at 9 pm.



Don't forget to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army!

More information: http://www.saintemarie-events.ca/