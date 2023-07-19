Mustard Seed Promotions and Sunset Speedway are hosting a special ‘First Responders Night’ at Sunset Speedway on July 22, 2023.

Gates open: 3 p.m.

Free admission, meal and ice cream for First Responders: Starting at 5 p.m.

Racing starts: 6 p.m.

This event serves as a way to say thank you by offering complimentary admission to First Responders and their immediate family members. We understand that the demands of the profession can often go unrecognized. Take this opportunity to unwind, connect with fellow first responders, and indulge in some racing excitement.

More Information: https://calendar.innisfil.ca/default/Detail/2023-07-22-1700-First-Responders-Night-Sunset-Speedway