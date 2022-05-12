Local Event: Global Big Day at the Wye Marsh

Global Big Day

Global Big Day has become a May tradition for tens of thousands of eBirders: 24 hours to put your favorite park/county/state/province country/continent on the global birding stage. Global Big Day 2022 also falls on World Migratory Bird Day!

There are so many fascinating birds passing through Wye Marsh, Area of Natural and Scientific Interest (ANSI) that staff and volunteers will be conducting a bird count all day long.

Some activities you can enjoy:

9:30am - Selfies with a Raptor in the Birds of Prey Field, donations to the care of the Birds of Prey accepted.

11:00am - Exploring the Marsh with Staff on a Discovery Hike

1:00pm - Bird of Prey Demonstration featuring native species

2:00pm - Swan Landing Ceremony, where we will recognizing our generous supporters and reflect on the tremendous success of our Trumpeter Swan Reintroduction Program, and celebrate our Volunteer of the Year

What to bring: Enthusiasm for birding is all that is required, but binoculars, a birding book, and your eBird app are also great tools!

Admission: Regular admission to Wye Marsh. Adults $12, Seniors and Children $9, Children under 4 Free, Members Free.

Price includes admission to our interpretive centre and trails for day and activities. You do not need to pre-register for the activites on Global Big Day.

More Information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/global-big-day?