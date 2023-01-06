Local Event: Guided Snow Show and Locally Inspired Cookout
This event is a 2 hour guided hike and you can also warm up around the fire featuring a bowl of stew and the kids can enjoy some treats as well!
Headlamps and equipment provided!
When: Saturday January 7th
Where: Snow Valley Ski Resort
More Information: https://www.skisnowvalley.com/community/events/
