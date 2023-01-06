iHeartRadio
Local Event: Guided Snow Show and Locally Inspired Cookout

Marsh by Moonlight

This event is a 2 hour guided hike and you can also warm up around the fire featuring a bowl of stew and the kids can enjoy some treats as well!

Headlamps and equipment provided!

When: Saturday January 7th

Where: Snow Valley Ski Resort

More Informationhttps://www.skisnowvalley.com/community/events/

