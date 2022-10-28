iHeartRadio
Local Event: Huronia Players Community Theatre: Auditions for Stag & Doe

Marsh by Moonlight

The  Huronia Players Community Theatre is back after a two year intermission and they want everyone to know the curtains are now rising up again! They are looking to find young, talented actors to audition for the next comedy "Stag & Doe". Candidates for the 3 male and 3 female roles will need to be able to play characters age 20-30, be easy-going, and willing to give 3 months to the play. Preference will be given to those with some acting experience, but willing to train if the personality fits.

Auditions for Stag & Doe will be held in the Huronia Players rehearsal hall at the Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St. Midland, ON. Saturday, November 5th - 2-4 p.m. Come out and Try out! Contact HP@HuroniaPlayers.ca for details and to book your audition.

    Local Event: Night at the BOO-seum

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
    Local Event: Dunnett’s Dark Lair

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
    Close-Up Of Ant's Face Is Nightmare Fuel

    Who knew that the most terrifying image leading up to Halloween would be that of a tiny, harmless ant. Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas took this photo and it has spread across the internet terrifying all those in it's path. Yikes.
    Santa Claus Parades

    I know it's early, but the man in red is coming to many of our communities next month! CTV Barrie put together this list of wear Santa will be and when. Bundle up and enjoy!
    New Unreleased Gord Downie song

    So a surprise today as a recently unheard Gord Downie song has been released. There was a long rumoured album recorded with Bob Rock around 2010 that never saw the light of day... until now. Well, the whole album will come out next year but the title track Lustre Parfait is out now. Listen to it here!
    Local Event: BIG WIGS The Queens Return

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
    Local Event: 2022 Coldwater’s Annual Witches Walk/ Trick or Treat

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
    South Simcoe Officer's Funeral Procession

    If you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.
    Face It Alone - New Queen w/Freddie

    Queen is releasing a mammoth 8 CD box set to commemorate their 1989 album, The Miracle. Included in this re-release are 6 new songs recorded with Freddie during these sessions. Face It Alone is one of those songs and you can watch the lyric video here.
