The Huronia Players Community Theatre is back after a two year intermission and they want everyone to know the curtains are now rising up again! They are looking to find young, talented actors to audition for the next comedy "Stag & Doe". Candidates for the 3 male and 3 female roles will need to be able to play characters age 20-30, be easy-going, and willing to give 3 months to the play. Preference will be given to those with some acting experience, but willing to train if the personality fits.

Auditions for Stag & Doe will be held in the Huronia Players rehearsal hall at the Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St. Midland, ON. Saturday, November 5th - 2-4 p.m. Come out and Try out! Contact HP@HuroniaPlayers.ca for details and to book your audition.