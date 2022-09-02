Local Event: Innisfil Fashion Market
The Collection Presents
Innisfil Fashion Markets
A unique Summer market to sell your unwanted wardrobe wares + to shop local! Join us on the first weekend of every month from Jun-Oct.
With 50+ stylish vendors and individuals selling their unwanted wardrobes, paired with music & sunshine, this is a day you don’t want to miss!
When: September 3rd: 9am-1pm
Where: Stroud Innisfil Community Centre. 7883 Yonge st, Stroud L4J1W3, ON, Canada
More information: https://www.innisfilfashionmarket.ca/