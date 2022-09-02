Innisfil Fashion Market

The Collection Presents

Innisfil Fashion Markets

A unique Summer market to sell your unwanted wardrobe wares + to shop local! Join us on the first weekend of every month from Jun-Oct.



With 50+ stylish vendors and individuals selling their unwanted wardrobes, paired with music & sunshine, this is a day you don’t want to miss!

When: September 3rd: 9am-1pm

Where: Stroud Innisfil Community Centre. 7883 Yonge st, Stroud L4J1W3, ON, Canada

More information: https://www.innisfilfashionmarket.ca/