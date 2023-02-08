iHeartRadio
Local Event: Innisfil Winter Weekends

Marsh by Moonlight

Innisfil is hosting a bunch of winter themed events for the entire family to enjoy!

Here are some of the events you can enjoy!

Cookstown Experience

The Cookstown & District Chamber of Commerce and its members are hosting the Cookstown Experience on February 11 and 12. Visit shops, take an art class, attend a wine tasting event, take a free tour of the South Simcoe Theatre, try curling, and so much more.

Snowtubing and Snow Golf 

Visit Innisfil Beach Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for snow tubing with Snow Valley and snow golf with Moonwalk Entertainment. BeaverTails will be on-site from 12 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Winter storytime at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library

Head to the Library's Lakeshore branch for an all-ages drop-in storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meet characters at Innisfil Beach Park

Come visit Chase and Queen Bee at Innisfil Beach Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mosaic of Black Culture: the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Experience

Making Change is celebrating Black History Month with the Mosaic of Black Culture Event at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library's Lakeshore branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Be taken back in time with an interactive Black History discussion, listen to traditional Caribbean music performed live by D'Jango Pan Fyah, and create your own steel pan drum to take home in this fun-filled family event. Registration is required for this free all-ages event.

Free family skates

Take advantage of a free family skate at the Stroud Innisfil Community Centre (Stroud Arena) from 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Free diversity swim at the Innisfil YMCA

Free diversity swim at the Innisfil YMCA for Innisfil residents from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Photo ID required.

Free open swim at the Innisfil YMCA

Free open swim at the Innisfil YMCA for Innisfil residents from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Photo ID required.  

 

More information: https://innisfil.ca

