Kempenfest (Barrie) Inc is a not-for-profit organization whose mandate is to produce an annual art and music festival in Barrie. Kempenfest is one of the largest outdoor arts, crafts, and music festivals in North America. Featuring over 300 juried artisans and crafters, 4 days of live music on two stages, a midway, over 15 different food vendors, juried artisans, antiques and so much fun you will want to attend every day. Kempenfest has given back over $10 million to our community since its inception over 50 years ago. Kempenfest is for people of all ages.

The OLG Main stage will have live music kicking off on Friday night and keeping the crowd dancing all weekend. Free daytime shows on Saturday and Sunday, with ticketed evening shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a ticketed show on Monday Afternoon. Sunday is Pure Country day which will feature artists such as Tebey, Nate Haller, David James, The Bare Back Riders and The High Road (Free to Attend 12:15pm-5:30pm)

When: July 29th - August 1st

Where: Barrie Waterfront

More information: https://kempenfest.com/