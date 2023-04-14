NVCA's fisheries biologist Fred Dobbs and Cabela's Barrie is hosting a flyfishing workshop and a "Fish like a Biologist" presentation. He'll show you how to interpret stream temperature and flow conditions to make the most of your trout fishing experience.

The event will also feature:

• Fly Casting Instruction

• Fly Tying Tutorials

• An Overview of the Nottawasaga River Restoration Program

• Expert Advice on Flies and Equipment

Where: Cabela's Barrie, Park Place Centre, 50 Concert Way, Barrie, ON

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:00am-1:00pm

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1554243531653082