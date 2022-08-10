The Perseid Meteor Shower is known for its stunning fireballs and bright meteors. Many burn intensively with bright, persistent trails! Enjoy a memorable night on the boardwalk under a blanket of stars and watch the annual meteor shower erupt during this time of maximum meteor activity.

Learn the moon, planets, constellations, star clusters and nebula, and then count shooting stars racing across the Earth’s atmosphere at the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre



When: Friday, August 12, 2022 (Rain Date is Saturday, August 13, 2022) from 11:00pm- 2:00am. Participants can leave early if they would like.



Price: $55.00 per participant.



Who: Ages 13+. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.



What to bring: Please bring your portable chair and binoculars, and pick your spot on the boardwalk.

YOU MUST PRE REGISTER. If you wish to register or find more information you can find it here: https://www.wyemarsh.com/marsh-by-meteor