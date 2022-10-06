The Marsh by Moonlight Paddle Series features a guided voyageur style canoe tour through the sparkling moonlight waters of the Wye Marsh. Twinkling voyageur canoes and boardwalk, night noises, bannock roasted over the open fire accompanied with a hot drink will make for an unforgettable night! Connect with nature and experience the Wye Marsh in a way that not many people have the opportunity to!

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

When: September 30, October 1, October 7, October 8 & October 9, 2022 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

How Much: $75.00 per participant, includes life vest, and a small gift to hold as a memory of the night!

Who: Ages 13+. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dress for the weather - this program will run rain or shine!

Cancellations can be made with 48 hours notice. Please call us at 705-526-7809 if you need to cancel or re-schedule your experience.

Pre-registration is required.

More information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/Marsh-By-Moonlight-Canoe