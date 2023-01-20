After learning about the Marsh at night through hoots, chatter, coos, yips and howls relax by the fire and enjoy a roasted snack and a warm drink. Space is very limited as they like to keep group sizes small to ensure the best possibility for wildlife encounters!

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

When: January 20, 21, 27, 28 + February 3, 4, 2023 5:30pm-7:30pm

Price: 75.00 per participant. Price includes snowshoe rental, and a small gift to hold as a memory of the night!

More Information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/Marsh-by-Moonlight-Snowshoe