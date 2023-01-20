Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight: Snowshoe Series
After learning about the Marsh at night through hoots, chatter, coos, yips and howls relax by the fire and enjoy a roasted snack and a warm drink. Space is very limited as they like to keep group sizes small to ensure the best possibility for wildlife encounters!
Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
When: January 20, 21, 27, 28 + February 3, 4, 2023 5:30pm-7:30pm
Price: 75.00 per participant. Price includes snowshoe rental, and a small gift to hold as a memory of the night!
More Information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/Marsh-by-Moonlight-Snowshoe
Robot Construction Workers... What Could Go Wrong!Everything. Everything could go wrong. A company called Boston Dynamics has released a video of their new humanoid robots on the job site. We had a good run humans!
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and StatsLooking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute
Snowmobile Week Starts With Call for Caution in MidlandOPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs are cautioning about the risks posed by milder winter weather. The lack of cold and snow across Ontario are making riding tricky, especially on frozen waterways. Most trails are unavailable and snowmobilers should check the Trail Guide before riding.
Missing Person In PenetanguisheneA reported 43 year-old male is missing and police are searching for him after being last observed leaving his Church Street Penetanguishene residence at 12:00 p.m. January 11, 2023 and may have attended a business location in Barrie at 4:00p.m. January 11, 2023.
Local Event: Open Mic with Mike
Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop
Local Event Community-Led Writers' Group
Icebreaking Operations Scheduled for MidlandThe Coast Guard reports ice breaking will take place Monday and Thursday. Two commercial grain ships are scheduled to dock at the Midland Wharf this week. Pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators should stay off the ice during icebreaking and remember ice can be unstable long after.