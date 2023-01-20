iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight: Snowshoe Series

Marsh by Moonlight

After learning about the Marsh at night through hoots, chatter, coos, yips and howls relax by the fire and enjoy a roasted snack and a warm drink. Space is very limited as they like to keep group sizes small to ensure the best possibility for wildlife encounters! 

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

When:  January 20, 21, 27, 28 + February 3, 4, 2023 5:30pm-7:30pm

Price: 75.00 per participant. Price includes snowshoe rental, and a small gift to hold as a memory of the night!

More Informationhttps://www.wyemarsh.com/Marsh-by-Moonlight-Snowshoe

  • robot-312566_1280

    Robot Construction Workers... What Could Go Wrong!

    Everything. Everything could go wrong. A company called Boston Dynamics has released a video of their new humanoid robots on the job site. We had a good run humans!
  • Local PJHL teams schedule and stats

    This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

    Looking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Elvis '68 Comeback Special Tribute

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • OIce

    Snowmobile Week Starts With Call for Caution in Midland

    OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs are cautioning about the risks posed by milder winter weather. The lack of cold and snow across Ontario are making riding tricky, especially on frozen waterways. Most trails are unavailable and snowmobilers should check the Trail Guide before riding.
  • brand

    Missing Person In Penetanguishene

    A reported 43 year-old male is missing and police are searching for him after being last observed leaving his Church Street Penetanguishene residence at 12:00 p.m. January 11, 2023 and may have attended a business location in Barrie at 4:00p.m. January 11, 2023.
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Open Mic with Mike

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event Community-Led Writers’ Group

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Griffon

    Icebreaking Operations Scheduled for Midland

    The Coast Guard reports ice breaking will take place Monday and Thursday. Two commercial grain ships are scheduled to dock at the Midland Wharf this week. Pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators should stay off the ice during icebreaking and remember ice can be unstable long after.
12

The music you just can't quit