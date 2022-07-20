Midland Ribfest 2022

The Midland Rib and Beer Festival is back for 2022! Get ready for MOUTH WATERIN, FINGER LICKIN, BELLY RUBBIN GOOD BBQ.

This event will have a bunch of entertainment for you and your family to enjoy such as food, live entertainment, giant yard games, battle of the ribs and alot more!

Free entry all weekend long

When: Friday July 22nd 2022 - Sunday July 24th 2022

Where: David Onley Park, 475 Bayshore Dr, Midland

More information: https://northernheatribseries.ca/midland/