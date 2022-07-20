Local Event: Midland Ribfest 2022
The Midland Rib and Beer Festival is back for 2022! Get ready for MOUTH WATERIN, FINGER LICKIN, BELLY RUBBIN GOOD BBQ.
This event will have a bunch of entertainment for you and your family to enjoy such as food, live entertainment, giant yard games, battle of the ribs and alot more!
Free entry all weekend long
When: Friday July 22nd 2022 - Sunday July 24th 2022
Where: David Onley Park, 475 Bayshore Dr, Midland
More information: https://northernheatribseries.ca/midland/
You're needed today for an invasive plant pull in MidlandNo experience required but this is a hands-on event where invasive plants such as periwinkle and European lily-of-the-valley will be removed manually – so “bee” ready to get your hands dirty!
Local Event: Buying the Farm, a Rural Romantic Comedy
Local Event: Tall Ships Challenge at Midland Town Dock
RBC Race for the kids to support Youth Mental Health at RVH.Funds raised go to support RVH’s youth mental health services for the Simcoe Muskoka region.
Stabbing in Wasaga Beach early SundayThe 20-year old victim from Halton Hills was transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Local Event: Collingwood Pride Festival 2022
Local Event: Orillia Scottish Festival
Local Event: Collingwood Music Festival 2022
Saving lives at the Orillia WaterfrontThe SaveStation is an easy to identify housing station for a standard AED that allows the public to quickly locate the life-saving device in emergency situations.