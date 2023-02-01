Local Event: Model Train Show
The largest train show north of Toronto is here in Barrie this weekend! If you and your family love model trains you definetly want to come check this out! Bradford Greenhouses is hosting the Model Train Show which will have many vendors and displays and of course model trains!
When: Saturday February 4th and Sunday February 5th.
Where: Bradford Greenhouses, 4346 Cty Rd 90 (Springwater) Barrie, ON
More Information: https://barm.ca/
Social Media Mental Health GroupsIf you are waiting to seek help with mental health, here are some social media groups that you can also join where you can talk with others who are also struggling, share your stories and let others know that they aren't alone.