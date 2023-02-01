iHeartRadio
Local Event: Model Train Show

Marsh by Moonlight

The largest train show north of Toronto is here in Barrie this weekend! If you and your family love model trains you definetly want to come check this out! Bradford Greenhouses is hosting the Model Train Show which will have many vendors and displays and of course model trains!

When: Saturday February 4th and Sunday February 5th.

Where: Bradford Greenhouses, 4346 Cty Rd 90 (Springwater) Barrie, ON

More Information: https://barm.ca/

