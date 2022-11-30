iHeartRadio
Local Event: Mystical Lights 2022

Marsh by Moonlight

Mystical Lights is a drive though event that's spread out across Oro Fairgounds. You can also visit santa for a selfie and enjoy some free hot chocolate as well!

When: December 1st until January 1st.

Where: Oro Fairgrounds #80 15/16th Sideroad East

Tickets: $15 per car. NO REFUNDS

More information: https://www.mysticallights.ca/

