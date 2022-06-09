Local Event: Neighbourhood Nights - Alcona
Neighbourhood Nights
Connect with your community, meet your neighbours, and enjoy an evening of fun in your own neighbourhood.
Fun activities, games, and booths will be available for all ages:
- Try out the Mobile Youth Centre
- Plant seeds to take home with the Health & Wellness Team
- Pick up some Innisfil swag from the Communications and Community Engagement Team
- Join a fun activity led by the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library
- Check out Innisfil’s service vehicles, including InnPower’s bucket truck and Innisfil Fire & Rescue’s fire truck
- And more!
Where: Alcona, Leonards (10th Line) Beach, 2711 Ireton St
When: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
More info: https://innisfil.ca