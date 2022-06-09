Neighbourhood Nights

Connect with your community, meet your neighbours, and enjoy an evening of fun in your own neighbourhood.

Fun activities, games, and booths will be available for all ages:

Try out the Mobile Youth Centre

Plant seeds to take home with the Health & Wellness Team

Pick up some Innisfil swag from the Communications and Community Engagement Team

Join a fun activity led by the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library

Check out Innisfil’s service vehicles, including InnPower’s bucket truck and Innisfil Fire & Rescue’s fire truck

And more!

Where: Alcona, Leonards (10th Line) Beach, 2711 Ireton St

When: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

More info: https://innisfil.ca