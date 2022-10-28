Trick or treat yourself to a wickedly fun evening of family fun suitable for children between 3 and 12 tonight from 6:00 until 8:30pm.

For returning guests, the new Boo-seum event features modified activities and new frights such as the DJ ZomBEATz Monster Mash-up, Not-So-Spooky Halloween Mystery Tours, Boo-seum Exhibit, Spooktacular Trick or Treat Craft. Also make sure to enjoy a tasty witches brew​ as well!

Where: Simcoe County Museum

When: October 28th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm

More information: https://museum.simcoe.ca