Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival

When: Saturday, June 9th, 2022

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is back after two years due to the COVID 19 pandemic!

King Street from Yonge St to Bayshore Dr in Midland will be shut down.

They will have up to 200 vendors lined up down the centre of the street. Downtown merchants will have booths, live entertainment will be at Harbourside Park, and there will be a Tart Contest

The festival also includes free, family-friendly entertainment, a kids zone, free shuttles, a butter tart trot (pre-registration is required) and much more!

Schedule for 2022 Festival

9 AM – Official opening of Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival including the Piping of the Tart with Midland Pipes and Drums



All day - 9 AM to 5 PM

200 vendors – King Street and David Onley and Harbourside Parks

Downtown merchants and their unique shops are open for business

Food Truck vendors

Buskers and entertainers

10 AM – Presentation of Butter Tart Stamp by Canada Post Corporation to Mayor Stewart Strathearn, Rotary Hall, Midland Cultural Centre

Contest – Rotary Hall, Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King Street

10 AM to 12 PM – Judging of Traditional category for Professional and Amateur/Home Bakers



1PM to 3PM – Judging of Wild Style category for Professional and Amateur/Home Bakers



3:15 PM – Judging of Best in Show



3:30 PM – Announcement of Best in Show Best and all Butter Tart Contest winners