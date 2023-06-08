On June 10, 2023 from 9am-5pm the downtown core and the waterfront parks will host 200 vendors and food trucks for Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival. Vendors sell everything from butter tarts to unique, hand-made items. And the variety of butter tarts you’ll find at the festival includes plain, raisin, pecan, walnut, skor, maple, bacon, coconut, chocolate covered, PB&J, s’mores, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, cheesecake, pumpkin...and many more.

At the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in June 2013, the festival sold out of the 10,000 butter tarts available for sale by 11 a.m. The number of butter tarts available for sale increases each year and we are now up to 200,000 butter tarts available for sale. Attendance has also increased to now approximately 60,000 visitors each year.



The Egg Farmers of Ontario Butter Tart Contest will award the prize for BEST Butter Tart in Ontario. The contest is open to both professional and amateur/home bakers. The contest features both Traditional and Wild Style categories. The judges include celebrities, chefs, food and travel bloggers, local dignitaries all with one thing in common – a love of butter tarts!

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario Entertainment Stage will feature family-friendly musical performances all day. And kids will love the Kids Zone in Harbourside Park. Enjoy free shuttle service provided by the Faris Team, free bike valet service, and free transit.

More information: https://www.midland.ca/en/community-tourism-culture/ontarios-best-butter-tart-festival.aspx