iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival

Marsh by Moonlight

On June 10, 2023 from 9am-5pm the downtown core and the waterfront parks will host 200 vendors and food trucks for Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival. Vendors sell everything from butter tarts to unique, hand-made items.  And the variety of butter tarts you’ll find at the festival includes plain, raisin, pecan, walnut, skor, maple, bacon, coconut, chocolate covered, PB&J, s’mores, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, cheesecake, pumpkin...and many more.

At the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in June 2013, the festival sold out of the 10,000 butter tarts available for sale by 11 a.m.  The number of butter tarts available for sale increases each year and we  are now up to 200,000 butter tarts available for sale. Attendance has also increased to now approximately 60,000 visitors each year.  

The Egg Farmers of Ontario Butter Tart Contest will award the prize for BEST Butter Tart in Ontario.  The contest is open to both professional and amateur/home bakers.  The contest features both Traditional and Wild Style categories.  The judges include celebrities, chefs, food and travel bloggers, local dignitaries all with one thing in common – a love of butter tarts!

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario Entertainment Stage will feature family-friendly musical performances all day. And kids will love the Kids Zone in Harbourside Park. Enjoy free shuttle service provided by the Faris Team, free bike valet service, and free transit.

More informationhttps://www.midland.ca/en/community-tourism-culture/ontarios-best-butter-tart-festival.aspx

  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Intro to Beekeeping Workshop

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: 2023 Barrie Air Show

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Kids Fishing Derby at Midland Town Dock

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Sweat for Pets Walk in Support of the Barrie Animal Centre

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Do More with Bioped

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • CICZ

    Stolen Vehicles Found in Innisfil Shop

    An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil. South Simcoe police say they were called to intervene in a dispute over a truck at the property south of Barrie on May 5.
  • 3SXPc8l2_400x400

    Human Remains Located In The Wasaga Beach Area

    On May 24, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police received information that suspected human remains were located by members of a land surveying company that were working in the area off Highway 26, in the Town of Wasaga Beach.
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: The Bowie Lives: Collingwood

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • opp-best-logo

    Arrest Made In "Grandparents Scam" In Gravenhurst

    Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, have made an arrest in connection to an emergency fraud, also known as the grandparent scam, investigation in Gravenhurst.
12

The music you just can't quit