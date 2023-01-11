Local Event: Open Mic with Mike
Saturday afternoon Mike Bimms - local musician is calling out all musicians and singers to join this awesome open mic event happening at the Royal Canadian Legion in Alliston. Keyboard and sound system supplied.
If you like to be a part of this event or want more information you can contact Mike at 905-660-7151
When: Saturday January 14th from 2:00pm-5:00pm
Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Alliston. 111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston ON, L9R 1E9
Local Event: Backyard Birding for Kids Workshop
Local Event Community-Led Writers' Group
Icebreaking Operations Scheduled for MidlandThe Coast Guard reports ice breaking will take place Monday and Thursday. Two commercial grain ships are scheduled to dock at the Midland Wharf this week. Pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators should stay off the ice during icebreaking and remember ice can be unstable long after.
Local Event: Shout Sister Choir - Midland Chapter
Local Event: Christmas Bird Count for Kids!
Local Event: Guided Snow Show and Locally Inspired Cookout
Time To Sign The Kids Up For KindergartenIt is time to sign the little un' for Kindergarten!
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and StatsLooking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
Local Event: Camelot - The Panto