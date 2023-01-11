Saturday afternoon Mike Bimms - local musician is calling out all musicians and singers to join this awesome open mic event happening at the Royal Canadian Legion in Alliston. Keyboard and sound system supplied.

If you like to be a part of this event or want more information you can contact Mike at 905-660-7151

When: Saturday January 14th from 2:00pm-5:00pm

Where: Royal Canadian Legion - Alliston. 111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston ON, L9R 1E9