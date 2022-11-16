The Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores SS (Orillia) are teaming up with Laundry Lounge for their 11th annual winter coat drive.

Donations of gently used winter coats can be

dropped off from Oct. 11 to Nov. 18 during regular business hours at the following locations

Orillia Learning Centre – 575 West St. S., Unit 15, Orillia

Westridge Coin Laundry - 5-3280 Monarch Drive, Orillia

Wihlidal Family Chiropractic – 15 Matchedash St. N., Orillia

St. Paul’s United Church - 62 Peter St. N., Orillia

All coats will be cleaned prior to distribution. Coats are needed in all sizes (infant, child, teen

and adult), but especially small children’s sizes and men’s large. Please note that fur or leather

coats cannot be accepted because of specialized cleaning requirements.

All donated winter coats will be distributed at no charge to Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores

SS students and to Orillia and area residents from Nov. 7 to Dec. 23, Monday to Friday from 9

a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orillia Learning Centre. Remaining coats will be donated to community

resource affiliates.