Orillia Museum Reflection of Ourselves

Reflections of Ourselves is a collaborative art project which celebrates the rich diversity of Canadians. Conceived as a genealogical maple tree, the installation explores the question “Who are we?” Dual lenses of cultural heritage and material culture are expressed through textile traditions and contemporary techniques. Leaves created by Indigenous, settler and immigrant Canadians in honour of their cultural heritage hang from the branches.

In conjunction with the exhibition Reflections of Ourselves, OMAH is offering five unique workshops led by artists from across Canada.

Thursday, July 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maple Leaf Appliqué with Muskoka-based artist Kathy K. Wylie (French)

Saturday, July 23, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Celebrating Canada’s Diversity: cut, layer and collage on washi paper with Toronto-based artist Loree Ovens (Latvian)

Wednesday, August 3, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Quill, Bead and Caribou Hair Tufted Medallions with British Columbia-based artist Crystal Behn (Dene)

Tuesday, August 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beaded jewellery and t-shirt pins with Gwich’in artist from NorthWest Territories, Cynthia Pavlovich (Gwich’in)

Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Introduction to Indonesian Batik with Vancouver-based artist Bernarda Antony (Indonesian)

Where: Orillia Museum of Art and History. 30 Peter St. S., Orillia ON, L3V 5A9

When: Saturday, July 30th, 2022

More information: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/reflections-of-ourselves/