Orillia Ribfest 2022

The Orillia Rib & Beer festival is back for 2022! You and your family can come out and enjoy MOUTH WATERIN’, FINGER LICKIN’, BELLY RUBBIN’ GOOD BBQ!

The event will have free admission, parking, live music, kids zone, giant yard games and alot more!

Where: Tudhope Park, 450 Atherley Rd, Orillia ON, L3V 1P2

When: Friday August 26th- Sunday August 28th

Friday– 4pm – 11pm

Saturday – 12pm – 11pm

Sunday – 12pm – 7pm

Some Vendors are CASH ONLY

ATM’s on site at each event

Beer Market- ticket sales close 1 hour prior to closing

All purchased tickets need to be redeemed before 30 minutes prior to closing. Alcohol vendor booths close 30 min prior to closing

Alcohol tickets are non- refundable

Your dogs are welcome however, please be sure they are leashed and cleaned up after

More information: https://northernheatribseries.ca/orillia/