Local Event: Orillia Scottish Festival

This well known Festival is an annual event celebrating Scottish culture & heritage.

the Orillia Scottish Festival is the longest continuously running festival in Orillia. New this year, download the Tripvia Tours app and view the full festival schedule at your fingertips.

There will be bagpipes as you take time to shop at the many vendors, discover a potential clan connection, visit the children’s village and Legion, and enjoy some camaraderie in the festival pub located by the entertainment stage.

When: Saturday July 16th 2022

Where: Coochiching Beach Park in Orillia, 140 Canice St, L3V 4H9

More information: https://www.facebook.com/orilliascottishfestival/