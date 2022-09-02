Port of Orillia Pirate Party

Great event for the entire family to enjoy! This event will have life-sized "pirate" ships crewed by historical re-enactors, Fencing, tactical and artilery demonstrations, Pirate encampment village, black smith demonstrations, live music, food and vendors and a whole lot more!

All weekend long you can also participate in the Treasure map and win some awesome prizes!

When: Friday September 2nd 2022 - Sunday September 4th 2022

Where: Port of Orillia, 50 Centennial Drive, Orillia ON, L3V 4M8

More information: https://www.orillia.com/pirate-party