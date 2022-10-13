Pumpkin Fest Bradford

Looking to celebrate the fall season? Come check out the Sixth Annual Pumpkin Fest in Bradford!

Events and activities for families and friends to enjoy! Activities will be available free of charge to event participants.​ Some of the activities and events include Busker Pitch, Inflatable Maze & Games, Mini Golf, Tractor and Wagon Pulls, Pumpkin Carvings and alot more!

Please bring a non-perishable food item. All donations will go to the Bradford Food Bank. They are in need of the following items: breakfast cereal, juice boxes, pasta sauce, baked beans, canned soup, canned fruit, cereal bars, Kraft Dinner, soap, deodorant, menstrual products, diapers (size 5 & 6) and wipes, shampoo and toothpaste. ​​

*All activities and times are subject to change

Parking on site is limited. Overflow parking is available at:

Henderson Field - 3200 Sideroad 10 (with a walking path to Henderson Memorial Park)

Bob Fallis Sport Centre - 2961 Sideroad 10 (shuttle bus service will be offered free of charge provided by Voyago and BWG Transit)​​

Where: Henderson Memorial Park (3171 9th Line) in Bradford

When: Saturday October 15th from 11:00am - 3:00pm

More information: townofbwg.com/PumpkinFest