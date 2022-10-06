Pumpkinferno 2022

They will have over 5,000 artificial carved 'fun-kins' light up the historic site

Do you dare to make your way through Grim Reaper's Grove? Only for those brave enough!

Tour Macabre Mansion: a special effects walk through in the original Officers Quarters

Roving performers will delight and entertain: fire, magic, juggling and more!

Explore the Haunted Ship in the H.M.S. Tecumseh Centre

Popcorn, cotton candy, hot chocolate & more in the Bubbling Cauldron Café

The Big Canoe food truck will be serving up delicious hot items



NEW THIS YEAR: "Bosun's Brig" Escape Room.. Gather your team of 4-6 players and solve the puzzles to escape the brig! $30.00/pp includes admission to Pumpkinferno. Available Friday- Sunday only. Advance reservations & payment required. Not suitable for kids under 12.

Thursday nights is a drive-thru experience. $6.00/pp (kids 5 & under FREE).

Friday-Saturday-Sunday is a family-friendly walk-through experience. $8.00/pp (kids 5 & under FREE). NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED - Payment at the door.

Book your spot online at: DiscoveryHarbour-Events.ca