Local Event: Pumpkinferno 2022

Pumpkinferno 2022

They will have over 5,000 artificial carved 'fun-kins' light up the historic site

Do you dare to make your way through Grim Reaper's Grove? Only for those brave enough!
Tour Macabre Mansion: a special effects walk through in the original Officers Quarters
Roving performers will delight and entertain: fire, magic, juggling and more!
Explore the Haunted Ship in the H.M.S. Tecumseh Centre
Popcorn, cotton candy, hot chocolate & more in the Bubbling Cauldron Café
The Big Canoe food truck will be serving up delicious hot items


NEW THIS YEAR: "Bosun's Brig" Escape Room.. Gather your team of 4-6 players and solve the puzzles to escape the brig! $30.00/pp includes admission to Pumpkinferno. Available Friday- Sunday only. Advance reservations & payment required. Not suitable for kids under 12.

Thursday nights is a drive-thru experience. $6.00/pp (kids 5 & under FREE).

Friday-Saturday-Sunday is a family-friendly walk-through experience. $8.00/pp (kids 5 & under FREE). NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED - Payment at the door.

Book your spot online at: DiscoveryHarbour-Events.ca

  Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  Elmvale Fall Fair

    Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair

  Canadian Chainsaw Competition

    Local Event: Canadian Chainsaw Competition

  Fall in Love with Maple

    Local Event: Fall in Love With Maple

  Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

    Local Event: Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

  CICZ

    Low cost Rabies Vaccine

    Many local vets provide low cost Rabies vaccines once a year to help families out.
  Digging Roots

    Local Event: Digging Roots

  The Great Northern Exhibition

    Local Event: The Great Northern Exhibition

  CICZ

    Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

    The Barrie Fall Fishing Festival put on by Huronia Rotary and benefiting local charities is on now
