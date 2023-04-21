If you love everything quilt related from wall hangings to apparel, well Alliston is the place to be! There will be a quilt show at the Alliston Curling Rink in June and you come check out a selection of quilts, wall hangings, quilted apparel mini auction, quilt raffles, mechant mall bed turning, tea room and alot more!

Admission is $8. Children under 12 is $5.

When: June

Where: Alliston Curling Rink, 52 Albert Street West, Alliston